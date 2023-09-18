The Nainital Bank Limited has released the admit card for the post of Management Trainees (MTs) and Clerks. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website nainitalbank.co.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 24, 2023. The clerk exam will be held in the morning session and the Management Trainee in noon. Candidates can check more details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 110 vacancies, of which 60 vacancies are for the post of Management Trainees and 50 for Clerks.

Steps to download MTs, Clerks admit card 2023

Visit the official website www.nainitalbank.co.in Go to the Recruitment section Click on the MTs/ Clerks admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the hall ticket Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download MT, Clerk admit card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.