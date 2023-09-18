OPSC Medical Officers registration deadline today for 7276 posts; apply now at opsc.gov.in
Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website www.opsc.gov.in.
Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Medical Officers in Group-A (Junior Branch) under Advt. No. 14 of 2023-24 today, September 18. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website opsc.gov.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 7276 Medical Officers posts.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2023.
Educational Qualification: must have MBBS or equivalent degree from a Medical College or Medical Institution recognised by the Medical Council of India. More details in the notification.
Steps to apply for OPSC Medical Officers post 2023
- Visit the official website opsc.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on “APPLY ONLINE”
- Register yourself and proceed with the application process for the relevant post
- Fill up the form, upload the required documents, and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for Medical Officers post.
Selection Process
The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the written examination to be held at Cuttack/Bhubaneshwar.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.