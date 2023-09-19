Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has commenced the online application correction window for the post of Junior Legal Officer (JLO) 2023 today, September 19. Eligible candidates can make changes to their application forms at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in till September 28, 2023. The applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 500 to make the changes.

The recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 4 and 5, 2023. The Commission aims to fill up a total of 140 JLO vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to make changes to JLO 2023 forms



Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the “Apply Online” link Login to the SSO portal Make changes to the application form Save changes and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.