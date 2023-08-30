Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the revised exam dates for the post of Junior Legal Officer (JLO) 2023. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 4 and 5, 2023. The Commission will release the detailed exam schedule on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on October 28 and 29, 2023.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 140 vacancies.

Meanwhile, the result of the Junior Geophysicist exam 2022 has also been released. Eligible candidates can download their results from the Commission’s official website.

The Jr Geophysicist exam was conducted on August 1 and 2, 2022 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM. The RPSC combined recruitment drive was conducted to fill up a total of 53 posts.

Steps to download the results

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Result for Jr Geophysicist in Ground Water Department Recruitment 2022” under Important Links The Jr Geophysicist final merit list will appear on screen Check and download the results

Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.