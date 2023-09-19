The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the provisional list of selected candidates and general merit list of the Forest Service Main Examination 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results on the official website mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC Forest Service Main exam 2022 was held on April 16. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 100 vacancies in the MPSC Forest Services.

Steps to download MPSC Forest Services Mains result

Visit the official website mpsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to ‘Adv.No.012/2023 Maharashtra Forest Services Main Examination 2022- Provisional Selection List’ Click on the PDF button Provisional selection result for MPSC Forest Services exam will appear on screen Check and download a copy of the result Take a printout for future reference

The selection of the mentioned candidates is provisional in nature, candidates can find information on the next steps and opting out facilities in the official notification below:

