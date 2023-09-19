The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the provisional selection list/result for the Civil Engineering Services Preliminary exam and Inspector Legal Metrology Preliminary exam 2023 today, September 19. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download provisional selection lists on the official website mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC Gazetted Civil Services Combined Civil Services exam 2023 was conducted on June 4, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 673 vacancies in various Gazetted Civil services departments of the MPSC.

Steps to download MPSC results 2023

Visit the official website mpsc.gov.in Go to ‘Results’ tab under ‘Candidates Information’ section Click on ‘Results of Examination/Recruitment’ Now click on results link for Civil Engineering Services Preliminary exam/ Inspector Legal Metrology Preliminary exam The results for the selected exam will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout

Direct link to download MPSC Civil Engineering services result 2023.

Direct link to download MPSC Inspector Legal Metrology result 2023.

Candidates who qualified the Preliminary exam will be able to appear for the Main exam. Schedule for the MPSC Main examinations will be hosted on the MPSC website shortly. Candidates are advised to visit the official website frequently for necessary updates.