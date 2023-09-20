Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the exam schedule for the various posts of ADA, PGT, and MO 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website hpsc.gov.in.

As per the notification, the Subject Knowledge Test/ Screening Test is scheduled to be conducted on October 1, 2023. The candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website hpsc.gov.in with effect from September 24 onwards.

“Candidates are directed to download the admit card and take black and white print of the some on A-4 size paper so that their photos and other particulars can easily be seen /verified. Candidates having small size admit cards with unclear photos/ signatures will not be allowed to enter the examination centre. The candidates are advised to read all the instructions very carefully,” reads the notification.

Exam Schedule Name of the Post & Department Type of Test Date and Time Post Gradudate Teacher (PGT) in the subject ol' Cornputer Science for Mewat Cadre and Rest of Ilaryana Cadre

Subject Knowledge Test



October 1

08:30 AM to 11:30 AM

Assistant District Attorney in Prosecution Department, Haryana Subject Knowledge Test October 1

02:00 AM to 05:00 AM Medicat Officer, Group-A (HCMS-I) in ESI Health Care & Labour Department, Haryana

Screening Test

October 1

03:00 AM to 05:00 AM

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 167 Medical Officer posts, 112 for Assistant District Attorney posts, and 78 for PGT Computer Science for Mewat cadre.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.