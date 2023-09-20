Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the 67th Combined Competitive Exam interview schedule. As per the official notification, the interview is scheduled to be conducted from October 9 to 20 in two shifts— 9.30 AM and 2.00 PM. A total of 2104 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the interview round.

Candidates can download the interview schedule from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for the recruitment of 802 posts in the Bihar state government. The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Personality Test.

Steps to download 67th CCE interview schedule

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the 67th CCE interview schedule link The interview schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the interview Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download 67th CCE interview schedule.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.