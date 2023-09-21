The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the dates for Paper I and Paper II examinations for the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2023 today, September 21. Eligible candidates will be able to download their Paper I admit cards on the official website ssc.nic.in.

As per the notification, the Paper I exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 16. The admit cards for the paper I exam will be uploaded on the Commission’s website in the upcoming weeks. The Paper II exam for candidates qualifying Paper I exam is now scheduled to be conducted on December 31, 2023.

The registration for SSC JHT examination 2023 commenced on August 23 and ended on September 12.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 307 vacancies.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, age limit, educational qualification and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Registered candidates are advised to visit the SSC website ssc.nic.in frequently for regular updates on exam centres, hall tickets and other information.

Here’s the exam date announcement by SSC.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.