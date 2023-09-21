The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Fishery Field Assistant in the Directorate of Fisheries, WB, under the Department of Fisheries, Aquaculture, Aquatic Resources and Fishing Harbour, Govt of WB. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website wbpsc.gov.in from October 11 to November 1 (upto 3.00 PM). The last date to pay the fee is November 2, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 50 vacancies.

Detailed information regarding age limit, qualifications, scale of pay, closing date etc. will be available at https:// wbpsc.gov.in on and from September 27, 2023.

Here’s the official notification.

Meanwhile, the Commission will soon open the online application window for the General Duty Medical Officer in West Bengal 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 300 vacancies for General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) in the West Bengal ESI Medical Service in the pay scale of Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,44,300.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.