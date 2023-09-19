The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) notified vacancies to the post of General Duty Medical Officer in West Bengal today, September 19. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the posts on the official website wbpsc.gov.in from September 21. Last date for submission of applications is October 12 (upto 3.00 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 300 vacancies for General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) in the West Bengal ESI Medical Service in the pay scale of Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,44,300.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Not more than 36 years for ordinary Medical Graduates and 40 years for those possessing Post-graduate Medical qualification as on January 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable.

Educational qualification: Medical Qualification included in the First and Second schedules or Part-II of the Third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956) and registration as medical practitioner in West Bengal. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official GDMO recruitment notification 2023.

Application Fee

All candidates are required to pay an application fee or Rs 210 however, S.C./S.T. candidates of West Bengal and Persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBD) having physical disability of 40% and above are not required to pay any fee.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.