The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced the result for the Stage I exam of the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET-5) 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the provisional selection list on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.

The online CBT for Stage I Examination was held on September 17. The Stage II examination will be held on October 7, 2023. This year, a total of 3789 vacancies have been notified by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

“The revised and updated seat position as reported by respective participating Institute is published on website through various notice and corrigendums/addendums will be applicable. Provisional Seat position under consideration for Stage II is shown at Annexure-I to this result,” reads the official notification.

Direct link to vacancy list for NORCET-5.

Steps to download AIIMS NORCET-5 results

Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in On the homepage, click on ‘Stage-I Result of the NORCET-5 held on 17.09.2023’ Result for Stage I NORCET-5 will appear on screen Check the provisional list for your roll number Download a copy and take a printout

Direct link to download NORCET-5 results 2023.

About NORCET

The AIIMS NORCET examination is a national level entrance exam conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences for the recruitment of nursing officers in various AIIMS hospitals across India. On the basis of the merit list, the candidates are shortlisted and subsequently placed in the institutions accordingly. The recruitment is done on a permanent basis for Grade B officers.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.