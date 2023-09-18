The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the final vacancy list for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET-5) 2023 today, September 18. Candidates can check the final seat position on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in

The online CBT for Stage I Examination was held on September 17. The Stage II examination will be held on October 7, 2023.

About NORCET

The AIIMS NORCET examination is a national level entrance exam conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences for the recruitment of nursing officers in various AIIMS hospitals across India. On the basis of the merit list, the candidates are shortlisted and subsequently placed in the institutions accordingly. The recruitment is done on a permanent basis for Grade B officers.

This year, a total of 3789 vacancies have been notified by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

“The number of posts mentioned is tentative as reported by respective Institute and are liable to change. It is possible that institutes not currently declaring vacancies may do so subsequently. As per decision in 4th meeting of CIB held on 27th July 2019, 80% Seats are reserved for Females and 20% for Males,” reads the official notification.

Direct link to vacancy list for NORCET-5.

The results of the NORCET-5 exam is expected in the upcoming weeks. Candidates who qualify the Stage-I exam will qualify for the Stage-II exam tentatively scheduled for October.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.