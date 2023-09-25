The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test August 2023 or CTET August 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website ctet.nic.in.

The CTET exam 2023 was held on August 20. According to the Board, over 29 lakh students had registered for the exam. The answer key was released on September 16 and objections were invited by candidates till September 18.

Steps to download CTET results 2023

Visit the official website ctet.nic.in Go to the result link for CTET August exam 2023 Key in your roll number and submit CTET August 2023 exam result will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

The CTET exam is conducted to qualify a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher in primary and secondary schools. There will be two papers for CTET: (i) Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes 1 to 5 and (ii) Paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes 6 to 8.

