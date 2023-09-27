The Department of School Education, Telangana has declared the results for the Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2023 today, September 27. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results on the official website tstet.cgg.gov.in.

TS TET 2023 was conducted on September 15, 2023, in two shifts - Paper I from 9.30 AM to 12.00 noon and Paper II from 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM. The provisional answer key was released on September 21 and objections were invited against the released key. The final answer key has been published on the website, along with the results.

Steps to download TS TET results 2023

Visit the official website tstet.cgg.gov.in On the homepage, click on TS TET result 2023 link Key in your hall ticket number and login TS TET score card will appear on your screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download TS TET result 2023.

Direct link to download TS TET final answer keys.

The validity period of TET qualifying certificates for appointment, unless otherwise notified by the Government of Telangana, would remain valid for life.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.