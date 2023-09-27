The India Army has invited applications from eligible candidates for the 139th Technical Graduate Course (TGC-139) commencing in July 2024 at Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The Indian Army TGC 139 recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 30 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20 years to 27 years as on July 1, 2024.

Educational Qualification: Candidates who have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course or are in the final year of Engineering Degree course are eligible to apply. Candidates studying in the final year of engineering degree course should be able to submit proof of passing Engineering Degree Examination alongwith marksheets of all semesters/years by 01 Jul 2024 and produce the Engineering Degree Certificate within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of training at Indian Military Academy (IMA).

Steps to apply for Indian Army TGC 139th

Visit the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in On the homepage, click on ‘Officers Entry Apply/Login’ Register and login to apply Fill the application form, upload documents and submit Download form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.