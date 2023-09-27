Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the exam schedule for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) in Jal Shakti Vibhag, HP. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 8, 2023, from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon.

“The e-Admit Cards of provisionally admitted candidates for the above mentioned posts along with instructions to the candidates will be uploaded on Commission’s website www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc and the concerned candidates will also be informed through SMS/ emails on their respective Cellular Nos./e-mail ID(s) as mentioned by them in the Online Recruitment Application Form,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 11 vacancies of Assistant Engineer (Civil) Class –I (Gazetted) in Jal Shakti Vibhag, H.P. (on a contract basis) in the pay scale of Rs 15,600-39100.

Selection Process

The selection process will include a CBT preliminary test and personality test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.