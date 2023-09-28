The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced the list the shortlisted candidates qualified for the Main exam for recruitment to the post of Gram Panchayat Adhikari. Candidates who appeared for PET test 2022 can check their eligibility on the official website upsssc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1468 posts. The date for the Gram Panchayat Adhikari Main exam will be released on the Commission’s official website shortly.

Steps to download UPSSSC shortlist 2023

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the “Results” tab Click “View shortlisted candidates result for Mains Examination under the advertisement - 01-Exam/2023” Key in your credentials and submit Eligibility for UPSSSC Gram Panchayat Adhikari Mains will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

