The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has commenced the online application process for the Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard Main Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website upsssc.gov.in till October 10, 2023.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total of 709 vacancies.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, application process and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 25 for application. The examination fee is to be paid only by shortlisted candidates.

Steps to apply for Forest/ Wildlife Guard Main exam 2023

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the segment ‘Live Advertisements’ Once live, click on the apply link under Advt No 10-Exam/2023 Login using your registration details Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee, and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.