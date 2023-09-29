The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has announced the results for the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology Diploma Entrance Test (ADDET) 2023 and Pre Veterinary and Fishery Entrance Test (PVFT) 2023 today, September 29. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

The exams were conducted on July 25 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM and 3.00 PM and 5.00 PM.

The PVFT is a state-level entrance exam held for admission to B.F.Sc. (Bachelor of Fisheries Science) and B.V.Sc and A.H. (Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry) courses offered in different colleges. The ADDET will be held for admissions in Diploma courses in Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology offered in different colleges located in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

Steps to download ADDET/PVFT result 2023

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on ADDET and PVFT 2023 result links Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download ADDET result 2023.

Direct link to download PVFT result 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.