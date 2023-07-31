The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the provisional answer key for the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology Diploma Entrance Test (ADDET) 2023 and Pre Veterinary and Fishery Entrance Test (PVFT) 2023 today, July 31. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key and raise objections from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

The exams were conducted on July 25 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM and 3.00 PM and 5.00 PM. Candidates will be able to access the provisional answer key using their TAC Code and roll number. Objections (if any) can be raised against the released answer key till August 3, 2023. Candidates will be charged a fee of Rs 50 per question for raising objections

Steps to raise objections against ADDET/PVFT 2023 answer key

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link ‘Online Question/Answer Objection - ADDET - 2023 and PV&FT - 2023 Now click on the notification dated July 31, 2023 Login using your TAC Code and Roll number Check the key, raise objections (if any) with documentary proof Pay the fee and submit Download and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to raise objections ADDET/PVFT 2023.

The PVFT is a state-level entrance exam held for admission to B.F.Sc. (Bachelor of Fisheries Science) and B.V.Sc and A.H. (Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry) courses offered in different colleges. The ADDET will be held for admissions in Diploma courses in Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology offered in different colleges located in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.