The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Prelims) Examination 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the model answer key and raise objections on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RPSC RAS exam is was conducted on October 1, 2023. The RAS/RTS recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 905 vacancies, of which, 424 vacancies are for State Services and 481 for Subordinate Services.

Candidates can raise objections (if any) against the released answer key till October 4 by paying a fee of Rs 100 per question. Applicants must sign-in to the SSO Portal using their registration details and upload their objections along with documentary evidence on the objection link which will be active till midnight, October 4.

Here’s the RPSC RAS objection notice 2023.

Steps to download RPSC RAS answer key

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Under ‘News and Events’ click on the link for the RAS Model answer key 2023 The provisional answer key for RAS 2023 will appear on screen Check the answer key and download a copy Take a printout for future reference Raise objections (if any)

Direct link to download RPSC RAS answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.