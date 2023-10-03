The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination II, 2023 today, October 3. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the Written exam results from the official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC CDS II exam 2023 was held September 3 for admission to 349 vacancies in various courses at different Indian military institutes. The courses will commence on July 2024.

“Candidates who qualified in the written exam and given their first choice as Army (IMA/OTA) are required to register themselves on the recruiting directorate website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in in order to enable them to receive call up information for SSB interview. Those candidates who have already registered on the recruiting directorate website are advised not to register again,” reads the result notification.

Vacancy details

Indian Military Academy, Dehradun— 100

Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala— 3 2

Air Force Academy, Hyderabad— 32

Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) 120th SSC (Men) (NT) — 169

Officers Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) 34th SSC Women (NT) — 16

Steps to download UPSC CDS 2 result 2023

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Written Result: Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2023”

The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CDS 2 result 2023.

Direct link to download CDS 2 result with Name.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.