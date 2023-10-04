The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will soon close the online registration window for CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) November 2023 exams. Eligible candidates are advised to register on the official website www.icsi.edu before the deadline.

The applicants who have passed or appearing in the senior secondary (10+2) examination or equivalent are eligible to apply for the examination. CSEET November 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on November 4, 2023.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for ICSI CSEET November 2023

Visit the official website icsi.edu Go to Latest@ICSI—Students Click on CSEET November 2023 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Upload documents, pay the fee, and submit the form

Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for ICSI CSEET November 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.