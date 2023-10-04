Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the 67th Combined Competitive Exam interview call letter. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The interview is scheduled to be conducted from October 9 to 20 in two shifts— 9.30 AM and 2.00 PM. A total of 2104 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the interview round.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for the recruitment of 802 posts in the Bihar state government. The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Personality Test.

Steps to download 67th CCE interview call letter

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the 67th CCE interview call letter link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the interview call letter

Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download 67th CCE interview call letter.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.