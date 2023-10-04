The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the preliminary answer key and candidate response sheets for the Forest Range Officer exam 2022 today, October 4. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key and raise objections on the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

The APPSC FRO exam 2023 was conducted from September 25 to 27. APPSC has notified 8 vacancies for Forest Range Officer in A.P. Forest Service (under Notification 21/2022). Candidates will be allowed to raise objections (if any) against the released answer key from October 5 to October 7.

“If any candidate wants to file objections on any questions or key, he/she may be file objections through the link provided. The objections from the candidates will be accepted from 05.10.2023 to 07.10.2023 for three days through online only. Objections would not be accepted through Post /WhatsApp / SMS / Phone / Individual submissions or any other mode and objections received after due date shall not be considered,” reads the answer key notice by APPSC.

Steps to download response sheets

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click ‘View Response Sheets’ Key in your credentials and login APPSC Forest Range Officer response sheets will appear on screen Check the sheets against the released answer key Raise objections if any

Selection Process

The selection of candidates for appointment to the post will be made on the basis of merit in the Written Examination.

