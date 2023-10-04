The Staff Selection Commission’s (SSC) has released the admit cards for the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2023 today, October 4. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their hall tickets on the official website ssc.nic.in or by visiting the official SSC website for their region.

The computer based Stenographer exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 12 and 13. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1207 posts, of which, 93 vacancies are for the Stenographer Grade C and 1114 for Stenographer Grade D.

Steps to download SSC Steno admit card

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in Login using your registration details and select your region Login to your region’s SSC website > Select Stenographer admit card SSC Steno exam admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download SSC MPR Stenographer admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.