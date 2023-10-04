The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the provisional answer key for the recently conducted Fireman recruitment exam 2023 under Advt No 01/2023 today, October 4. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key and raise objections on the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The Fireman recruitment exam is was conducted on October 1, 2023. The PSSSB recruitment drive is being conducted for 1317 vacancies including 991 Firemen and 326 Driver/ Operator posts. Objections are invited by the Commission against the released answer key till October 6. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 50 per question along with documentary evidence to raise an objection.

“The objections clearly indicating the grievance regarding provisional answer key should be sent via online application mode only, at the link available on the website of the Board www.sssb.punjab.gov.in under title “Click here for apply online objections”. The last date for filling the online objections will be 6th of Oct, 2023 . The online objections sent, for this purpose, should be duly supported with the necessary documentary proof (if any) and with mandatory fee in the form of crossed Demand Draft of Rs. 50/- (Rupees Fifty only) per objection, drawn in favor of the ‘Secretary, Subordinate Services Selection Board, Punjab’ payable at Mohali,” reads the notification.

Steps to raise objections

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Go to Results > Advt No. 01/2023 > Link to Raise objection Now accept the declaration and click ‘Proceed to submit objections’ Raise objection, upload evidence, pay the fee and submit Download Acknowledgement receipt and take a printout

