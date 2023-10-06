The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal will close the online application window for recruitment to various non-faculty posts on direct recruitment basis today, October 6. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website aiimsbhopal.edu.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 10709 vacancies for Female Health Worker ANM (Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery) posts under the Bihar Health Department.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates must not be below the age of 21 years and above the age of 40 years as on August 1, 2021, to qualify for the posts. Upper age limit relaxations applicable.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have successfully completed the training training course in Auxiliary Nurse Midwife by the Nursing Council, New Delhi. It is also mandatory for the candidate to be registered with Bihar Nurses Registration Council, Patna. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official BTSC notification.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to General/Unreserved classes, Backward Classes, Extremely Backward Classes, Economically weaker sections and Residents of states outside of Bihar (irrespective of Class and gender) will have to pay an application fee or Rs 200. Candidates who are Residents of Bihar from the SC/ST/Female categories will have to pay Rs 50.

Steps to apply for FHW ANM posts

Visit the official website pariksha.nic.in On the homepage, click on Notifications/Advertisement Click on the ‘Apply’ link for Bihar Female Health Worker (A.N.M) Register yourself and proceed with the Application Fill out the form, pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for the vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.