Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card for the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination, 2022, today, October 7. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website opsc.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 15 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 1.30 PM to 3.30 PM. The exam will be held in five zones including Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack and Sambalpur.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 683 vacancies.

Step to download OCS Prelims admit card 2022

Visit the official website www.opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on OCS Prelims admit card 2022 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to OCS Prelims 2022 admit card.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary Exam (Objective Type) and Main Exam (written and Interview).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.