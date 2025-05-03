RSSB Patwari exam date deferred; check details here
Candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has postponed the exam schedule for the Patwari posts 2025. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on August 17, 2025. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on May 11, 2025. Admit cards will be released at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in in due course.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 2020 Patwari posts.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download Patwari admit card 2025
Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Patwari admit card 2025 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
