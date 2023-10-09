The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination (CGLRE), 2023 for Group-B and Group-C Posts/Services under Govt. of Odisha. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ossc.gov.in from October 14 onwards.

The last date to apply for the posts is November 11, 2023. The application correction window will close on November 17. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 495 Group B, C posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: The applicants must have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university and have computer knowledge such as proficiency in the use of Computer internet, e-mail, word processing, data analysis, and presentation.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted in three stages— Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Certificate Verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.