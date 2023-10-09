The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the notification for the Animal Attendant exam 2023 today, October 9. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in from October 13. The last date for submission of forms is November 11, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 5934 vacancies for Animal Attendants in Rajasthan through a state-wide common recruitment exam. The Animal Attendant exam 2023 is tentatively scheduled to be conducted between April to June, 2024.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must not be below the age of 18 years or above the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2024, to qualify for the posts. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Candidates must have completed Secondary education (Class 12) or its equivalent from a recognised University/Institution. Candidates must also possess a working knowledge of Hindi written in Devanagari script and must be knowledgeable about the culture of Rajasthan.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the general category/ BC (creamy layer)/ EBC (creamy layer) are required to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to BC (non-creamy layer)/ EBC (non-creamy layer)/EWS/SC/ST/PwD category candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.