Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the final list of candidates selected for document verification process of the Forest Guard exam 2020. Candidates who appeared for the PET test can download the provisional selection list from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

A total of 15,728 candidates qualified and appeared for the Physical Efficiency Test/ Trade Test. The test was conducted from April 24 to May 28, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2646 vacancies.

The schedule for the Document Verification process will be uploaded on the Board’s website in the upcoming weeks. The selection list is purely provisional and the final selection will be done after the completion of the document verification/physical interview process.

Steps to download the provisional selection list

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Results’ tab Under results, go to the link ‘Forest Guard 2020 : List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification’ The provisional selection list will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

