Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) has released the exam dates for the posts of Data Processing Assistant and Technical Assistant (Computer) 2023. As per the notification, the exam will be held on November 24, 2023.

“Admit Card will be generated approximately 07 days prior to the date of Online Preliminary/Screening Examination on the website of High Court of Madhya Pradesh (https://mphc.gov.in/),” reads the notification.

Here’s the Data Processing Assistant (High Court) exam schedule.

Here’s the Technical Assistant (Computer) exam schedule.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 28 vacancies, of which 23 vacancies are for the post of Data Processing Assistant and 5 for the Technical Assistant post.

For more details, candidates are advise to visit the official website here.