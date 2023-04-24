The Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) has released the exam schedule for the Main Written Examination of M.P.H.J.S. (District Judge-Entry Level) Direct Recruitment. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website mphc.gov.in.

The MPHJS 2022 Main Written Examination will be conducted on May 13 and 14 at Shriram Institute of Technology, near ITI, Madhotal, Jabalpur.

The Admit Cards / Hall Tickets containing necessary instructions shall be available on the official website approximately seven days prior to the date of examination.

MPHJS 2022 exam schedule May 13 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM Paper 1 May 13 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM Paper 2 May 14 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM Paper 1 May 14 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM Paper 2

The MP Higher Judicial Service exam will be held for recruitment to fill up a total of 12 vacancies of District Judges.

Selection Process

The selection /recruitment process shall be completed in three stages — Preliminary/Screening Exam, Main Written Exam and Interview.