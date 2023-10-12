The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has declared the result of the Amin Preliminary exam (OMR Mode) for recruitment under Housing and Urban Development Department, Govt. of Odisha. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website www.ossc.gov.in.

A total of 626 candidates have been declared qualified for the Main written examination and computer skill test likely to be held in December 2023.

The Preliminary exam was held on August 20, 2023. The OSSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 60 Amin posts.

Steps to download Amin 2022 Prelims result

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Amin 2022 Prelims result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Computer Skill Test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.