The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the final result of the Sub-Inspector/ Sub-Inspectress (UB) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police 2021. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 330 vacancies, of which 181 vacancies are for the post of Sub-Inspector of Kolkata Police, 27 for Sub-Inspectress of Kolkata Police, and 122 for Sergeant in Kolkata Police.

Steps to download SI, Sergeant result 2021

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab Click on Sub-Inspector / Sub-Inspectress(Unarmed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police 2021 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The posts of SI (UB) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police shall be filled up on the basis of qualifying the Preliminary Examination which will act as a screening examination followed by the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Combined Competitive Examination and Personality Test to be conducted by the WBPRB.

