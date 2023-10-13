The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the result and final answer key for the post of Junior Engineer (Mechanical) under Advertisement Notification No. 06 of 2022. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the documents verification. The DV schedule shall be notified separately.

The OMR based written examination was conducted on October 1, 2023.

Steps to download JE Mechanical result 2022

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the JE Mechanical 2022 result and final answer key link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download JE Mechanical result 2022.

Direct link to download JE Mechanical final answer key 2022.

