The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has postponed the registration schedule for the Animal Attendant exam 2023. The Commission will release the revised dates in due course of time. Earlier, the application window was scheduled to open from October 13 to November 11, 2023.

The Animal Attendant Exam 2023 is tentatively scheduled to be conducted between April to June 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 5934 vacancies for Animal Attendants in Rajasthan through a state-wide common recruitment exam.

Here’s the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates must not be below the age of 18 years or above the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2024, to qualify for the posts. Upper age limit relaxations are applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have completed Secondary education (Class 12) or its equivalent from a recognised University/Institution. Candidates must also possess a working knowledge of Hindi written in Devanagari script and must be knowledgeable about the culture of Rajasthan.

Here’s the detailed notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.