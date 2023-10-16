The Andhra Pradesh State Co-Operative Bank (APCOB) has commenced the online recruitment process for recruitment to the process of ‘Staff Assistant’ at its Vijaywada Headquarters. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website apcob.org till October 21.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 35 Staff Assistant vacancies at the Vijaywada branch of Andhra Pradesh State Co-Operative Bank. The APCOB recruitment exam 2023 is tentatively scheduled to be held in November 2023.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: The candidate should be above the age of 20 years and below the age of 28 years as on October 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable.

Educational qualification: Should be a Graduate from a Recognized University. Proficiency in Telugu language is desired. Knowledge of English is required. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from General/BC categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 700 while candidates from SC/ST/PC/EXS categories will be charged Rs 500.

Steps to apply for the posts

Visit the official website apcob.org On the homepage, Click on ‘Careers’ Go to ‘Apply online’ and register yourself on ibps portal Login to your ibps account, select post and fill out the form Upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for the vacancies 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.