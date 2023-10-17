Tamil Nadu Uniformed Staff Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has announced the Tentative dates for the CV, PMT, ET & PET test for the Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk, AR & TSP) and Station officers to Tamil Nadu Fire Subordinate service recruitment drive today, October 17. According to the notification, the Physical tests for the Joint Recruitment drive will tentatively be conducted from November 7 onwards.

Candidates who were provisionally shortlisted will be able to download their admit cards on the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in two weeks before the test.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 750 posts. The written exam was conducted on August 26 and 27, 2023 and the results were declared on September 27. The candidates who have been provisionally selected for the next phase of the recruitment process will be subjected to Character Verification, PET Test/PMT, Medical Examination and Document Verification.

The provisional answer key for the SI exam 2023 was released on August 31, objections were invited till September 7. The final answer key was prepared taking valid objections into consideration. The final answer key has been posted on the Board’s website along with the results.

“JR 2023 : The conduct of CV, PMT, ET & PET is tentatively scheduled to commence on 07.11.2023,” reads a message on the website.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website frequently for updates on the next stages of the recruitment drive.



Steps to download TNUSRB SI results 2023

Visit the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in Under SI Joint recruitment notice click on the drop down “List of candidates eligible for next phase of selection (Enrolment No. wise)” Select category as per your application (Open/ Department Police/ Department Fire & Rescue) The result for the selected category will appear on screen Check the result for your enrollment number and download Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download TNUSRB Open category result.

Direct link to download Police Dept result.

Direct link to download Fire Dept result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.