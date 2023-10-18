The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has released the exam dates for the post of Vehicle Driver. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 10, 2023. The details regarding the admit card will be released at btsc.bih.nic.in in due course of time.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 145 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

The applications were invited from September 1 to 30, 2023.

Steps to download Vehicle Driver admit card

Visit the official website btsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on Vehicle Driver admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

