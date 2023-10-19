The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the schedule for the offline screening test for recruitment to the post of Junior Scientific Officer, Class-II (on contract basis) today, October 19. Provisionally selected candidates can download their admit cards on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The HPPSC Junior Scientific Officer offline screening test is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, October 29 from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM. The HPPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 14 posts of Junior Scientific Officer, Class-II (on contract basis) under the H.P. State Pollution Control Board. The the pay band is level -12 (Rs 43,000-1,36,000).

“The e-Admit Cards of provisionally admitted candidates for the above mentioned posts along with instructions to the candidates have been uploaded on Commission’s website www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc and the concerned candidates are also been informed through SMS/ emails on their respective Cellular Nos./e-mail ID(s) as mentioned by them in the Online Recruitment Application Form,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the admit card notice by HPPSC.

Steps to download HPPSC JSO admit card

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Download Admit Card’ Key in your registration details and login Click on the download link for JSO admit card HPPSC JSO admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download HPPSC admit card 2023.

Selection process

The selection process will include a CBT preliminary test and personality test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.