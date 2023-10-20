The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the admit card for the post of Technician (Electrical) 2022. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website uppcl.org.

The exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in November. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 891 vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website upenergy.in On the homepage, go to the “Vacancy/Results” tab Click on the admit card link against TECHNICIAN (ELECTRICAL) posts Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Technician 2022 admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.