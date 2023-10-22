Today, October 22, is the last date to apply for the December 2023 Term End Examination (TEE) hosted by Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) without late application fees. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination on the official website ignou.ac.in till 6.00 PM. The last date to fill up the form with a late fee of Rs 500 and Rs 1100 is from October 23 to 27, and Octobe 28 to November 10, respectively.

The exam is likely to commence on December 1, 2023, and conclude on January 6, 2024.

Direct link to IGNOU Dec TEE 2023 notification.

Steps to apply for IGNOU December TEE 2023

Visit the official website ignou.ac.in On the homepage, click on IGNOU Dec TEE 2023 apply link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for IGNOU December TEE 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.