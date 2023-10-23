The Currency Note Press, Nashik, has commenced the online application process for recruitment of Junior Technician, Supervisor and other posts in various departments of the Press. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website cnpnashik.spmcil.com till November 18, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 117 vacancies for Junior Technician, Supervisor, Artist and Secretarial Assistant in various departments. The CNP Nashik recruitment exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in January or February, 2024. The exact date for the examination will be announced by the Press at a later stage.

Vacancy Details

Supervisor (various departments) - 3 vacancies

Artist (Graphic design) - 1 vacancy

Secretarial Assistant - 1 vacancy

Jr Technician (various departments) - 112 vacancies

Candidates are advised to check the elaborate vacancy details, pay scale, post-wise eligibility criteria, relaxations/reservations and more information in the official notification linked below:

Here’s the CNP Nashik recruitment notification.

Examination Fee

Candidates belonging to General/Unreserved/OBC and EWS categories have to pay a total of Rs 600 as examination + intimation fees. SC/ST/PWD applicants are exempted from the payment of examination fees; however, SC/ST/PWD applicants have to pay Rs. 200 as intimation charges.

Steps to apply for the posts

Visit the official website cnpnashik.spmcil.com Under ‘DISCOVER SPMCIL’ click on ‘Careers’ Now click on the application link for ‘Recruitment to various posts at CNP Nashik’ Register yourself and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for CNP Nashik recruitment.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.