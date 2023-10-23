Maharashtra CET 2024 exam dates released; check details here
The exam is tentatively scheduled to commence On March 2, 2023.
The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the tentative exam schedule for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test 2024 (MHT CET 2024). As per the notification, the exam is tentatively scheduled to commence on March 2 with MAH-B.Ed.M.Ed.(Three Year Integrated Course)-CET. The last exam for MAH-PGP-CET / PGO-CET / M.Sc(A & SLP)-CET / M.Sc(P & O)-CET will be held on May 12, 2023.
Candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.
MHT CET 2024 Exam Schedule
|CET Name
|Mode of CET
|Date of CET in 2024
|MAH-B.Ed.M.Ed.(Three Year Integrated Course)-CET
|Online
|March 2
|MAH-M.Ed CET
|Online
|March 2
|MAH-M.P.Ed. CET
|Online
| March 3
Field Test:
March 10 and March 11
|MAH-L.L.B.3 Yrs. CET
|Online
|March 11 to 13
|MAH-B.P.Ed.-CET
|Online
| March 15
Field Test:
March 16 to 18
|MAH-B.Ed (General & Special) & B.Ed ELCT-CET
|Online
|March 18 to 21
|MAH- MBA/MMS-CET
|Online
|March 23 and March 24
|MAH-MCA CET
|Online
|March 30
|MAH-B.Design CET
|Online
|April 6
|MAH-M.ARCH CET
|Online
|April 7
|MAH-M.HMCT CET
|Online
|April 7
|MAH-B.HMCT CET
|Online
|April 13
|MAH-B.Planning CET
|Online
|April 13
|MHTCET
|Online
| April 16 to May 2
( Excluding 1st may 2024)
|MAH-B.A./B.Sc. B.Ed.(Four Year Integrated Course)-CET
|Online
|May 6
|MAH- L.L.B.5 Yrs. CET
|Online
|May 7 and 8
|MAH-B.Sc. Nursing CET
|Online
|May 9 and 10
|MAH-ANM -GNM CET
|Online
|May 9 and 10
|MAH-AAC CET
|Offline
|May 12
|MAH-PGP-CET / PGO-CET / M.Sc(A & SLP)-CET / M.Sc(P & O)-CET
|Online
|May 12
The MHT-CET 2024 will be conducted online/offline mode in the State of Maharashtra. The exam will be held for admission to Professional Courses in Engineering/ Technology, Pharmacy and Agricultural Education through State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai for the academic year 2024-25.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.