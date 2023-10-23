The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the tentative exam schedule for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test 2024 (MHT CET 2024). As per the notification, the exam is tentatively scheduled to commence on March 2 with MAH-B.Ed.M.Ed.(Three Year Integrated Course)-CET. The last exam for MAH-PGP-CET / PGO-CET / M.Sc(A & SLP)-CET / M.Sc(P & O)-CET will be held on May 12, 2023.

Candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

MHT CET 2024 Exam Schedule CET Name Mode of CET Date of CET in 2024 MAH-B.Ed.M.Ed.(Three Year Integrated Course)-CET Online March 2 MAH-M.Ed CET Online March 2 MAH-M.P.Ed. CET Online March 3



Field Test:



March 10 and March 11 MAH-L.L.B.3 Yrs. CET Online March 11 to 13 MAH-B.P.Ed.-CET Online March 15



Field Test:



March 16 to 18

MAH-B.Ed (General & Special) & B.Ed ELCT-CET Online March 18 to 21 MAH- MBA/MMS-CET Online March 23 and March 24 MAH-MCA CET Online March 30 MAH-B.Design CET Online April 6 MAH-M.ARCH CET Online April 7 MAH-M.HMCT CET Online April 7 MAH-B.HMCT CET Online April 13 MAH-B.Planning CET Online April 13 MHTCET Online April 16 to May 2

( Excluding 1st may 2024) MAH-B.A./B.Sc. B.Ed.(Four Year Integrated Course)-CET Online May 6 MAH- L.L.B.5 Yrs. CET Online May 7 and 8 MAH-B.Sc. Nursing CET Online May 9 and 10 MAH-ANM -GNM CET Online May 9 and 10 MAH-AAC CET Offline May 12 MAH-PGP-CET / PGO-CET / M.Sc(A & SLP)-CET / M.Sc(P & O)-CET Online May 12

The MHT-CET 2024 will be conducted online/offline mode in the State of Maharashtra. The exam will be held for admission to Professional Courses in Engineering/ Technology, Pharmacy and Agricultural Education through State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai for the academic year 2024-25.

