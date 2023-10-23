The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit cards for the upcoming Probationary Officer (PO) Phase I exam 2023 today, October 23. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the SBI PO hall ticket on the official website sbi.co.in.

The recruitment exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in November 2023. The official dates for the exam will be announced on the SBI website shortly. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2000 vacancies for Probationary Officers under Advt No CRPD/PO/2023-24/19.

Steps to download SBI PO exam call letter

Visit the official website sbi.co.in/web/careers Click on the PO recruitment drop down Now click on the link to download PO call letter 2023 Key in your registration details and login PO exam 2023 admit card will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download PO exam call letter 2023.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected for the roles based on a Preliminary Test, a Main Written Test and a Psychometric evaluation/interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.