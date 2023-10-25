The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will soon release the scorecard for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Specialty 2023 or NEET SS 2023. Once released, candidates will be able to download their scorecards from the official website nbe.edu.in.

Earlier, NEET SS 2023 result was announced. The NEET SS was conducted on September 29 and 30, 2023. NEET SS 2023 is a qualifying-cum-ranking examination for admission to DM/MCh and DrNB Super specialty courses of 2023-24 admission session.

Here’s the official result notification.

Steps to download NEET SS scorecard 2023

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in Go to the NEET SS 2023 link Click on the scorecard link Check and download the scorecard Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.